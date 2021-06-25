Photos: 2nd Avenue 6 months after Christmas Day bombing

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF

Here's a look at 2nd Avenue six months after the Christmas Day bombing.

Photo by: Cole Johnson, WTVF