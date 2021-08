PHOTOS: Connie Denell, known as the 'Gospel Diva,' dies at age 65

Connie Denell, known as the "Gospel Diva,” has died. She was 65.

Denell was the voice for Nashville's 92Q for decades before retiring a few years ago, when she was in need of a kidney transplant.

She won numerous awards, including a Stella Award and NAACP Award.