Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Damage near Sneed Road in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

A tree was knocked over as powerful storms moved through Middle Tennessee on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Damage near Sneed Road in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Damage near Sneed Road in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Damage in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Damage in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Damage in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021. WTVF

Prev 1 / Ad Next