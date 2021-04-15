Photos: Nashville SC stadium site
Nashville SC provided another glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
Photos: Nashville SC stadium site
Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
WTVF
Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
WTVF
Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
WTVF
Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
WTVF
Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.
WTVF