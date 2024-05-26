Watch Now
Photos: Severe weather moves across the area causing downed trees, power lines

Severe weather is rolling through the mid-state on this holiday weekend. Here's what people are seeing.

444943097_8000615169949330_1483977175114561780_n.jpg Clarksville, TN.Photo by: Janice Weyant 444203554_874034254765500_1730873208876573812_n (1).jpg Sharon Baptist ChurchPhoto by: Mayfield, KY 444944981_7599606476813865_8312239015500586706_n.jpg Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Keisa Anderson thumbnail_image2.jpg Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Evan Huddle 444165888_10220685800333339_5616621144618564687_n.jpg Clarksville, TN.Photo by: Michael Williams flooding in clarksville 2.jpg Clarksville, TN.Photo by: WTVF 20240526_092855 (1).jpg Cadiz, KY.Photo by: WTVF 444167869_8408320612528914_75679399625790572_n.jpg Westmoreland, TN.Photo by: Jane Jordan Mandrell 444202492_7667072933380622_4820779896746811182_n.jpg Brandon HolmanPhoto by: Westmoreland, TN.

