Photos: Severe weather moves across the area causing downed trees, power lines
Severe weather is rolling through the mid-state on this holiday weekend. Here's what people are seeing.
Clarksville, TN.Photo by: Janice Weyant Sharon Baptist ChurchPhoto by: Mayfield, KY Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Keisa Anderson Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Evan Huddle Clarksville, TN.Photo by: Michael Williams Clarksville, TN.Photo by: WTVF Cadiz, KY.Photo by: WTVF Westmoreland, TN.Photo by: Jane Jordan Mandrell Brandon HolmanPhoto by: Westmoreland, TN.