Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Gallatin Pike in Nashville on January 6, 2022. Chris Davis

Snow in Tennessee on January 6, 2022. Tracy Hardin/Twitter

Old Hickory Boulevard near Nippers Corner in Nashville on January 6, 2022. Contributed

Old Hickory Boulevard over Cumberland River on January 6, 2022. Chris Davis/WTVF

Old Hickory Boulevard near Nippers Corner in Nashville on January 6, 2022. Contributed

A Nashville firetruck is towed away after colliding with a WeGo Bus on Jefferson Street in Nashville on January 6, 2022. Kyle Horan/WTVF

James Robertson Parkway in Nashville on January 6, 2022 Chris Davis

Prev 1 / Ad Next