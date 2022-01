Photos: Snowfall in Middle Tennessee on January 16

Share Facebook

Snow in Hohenwald on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Crystal Warrington

Snow in Hohenwald on January 16, 2022. Crystal Warrington

Snow in Hohenwald on January 16, 2022. Crystal Warrington

Snow in Lewisburg on January 16, 2022. Lisa Stacey

Snow in Nolensville on January 16, 2022. Tyler Ellis

Snow in Primm Springs on January 16, 2022. Yolanda Locke

Milo and Mylee enjoy the snow in Brentwood on January 16, 2022. Katrena Miller

Snow in Burns, Tennessee early Sunday, January 16, 2022. Bill Allen

Snow in Dickson early Sunday, January 16, 2022. Chris Holland

Snow in Dickson early Sunday, January 16, 2022. Patrick Nicks

Snow in Nolensville early Sunday, January 16, 2022. Tyler Ellis

Snow in west Murfreesboro early Sunday, January 16, 2022. Zach Valder

