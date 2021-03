Photos: Storms cause damage across Middle Tennessee

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Strong storms downed trees and brought down power poles across Middle Tennessee Thursday evening. WTVF

Prev 1 / Ad Next