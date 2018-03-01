Pickett Co. Schools Dismissed Early Due To School Threat
BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. - Pickett County School officials said schools were dismissed early due to a school threat at the high school.
School officials posted on the school's Facebook Page saying:
Pickett County Schools will be dismissing early. There has been a situation at the High School, and those students have been evacuated to our building. Students are not in danger, and the suspect has been taken into custody.
The Sheriff's Department investigated the threat. They also posted information to their Facebook page.
The Pickett County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to the Pickett County High School and speak with the principal and teachers about a report they received. Statements made by a student have led some of the students to feel concerned. The Sheriff’s Office and Pickett County High School are taking all precautions to investigate and handle this situation in the most safe and effective way. All students are secure and safe and school will be letting out early so we can investigate this situation. We ask for the public’s patience while we ensure that there aren’t, nor will there be, any credible threats or dangers to students or staff in the present or future. We are currently investigating this situation and will update the public as soon as possible.