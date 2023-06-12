Picking to learn, these kids are carrying on a Tennessee bluegrass tradition

GRANVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a style of music that includes a stand-up bass, the banjo, the mandolin, the guitar, and the fiddle. It has been passed down for generations.

Now, someone is taking steps to ensure this music continues to be passed down.

The T.B. Sutton General Store in Granville, Tennessee is a place of history and barrels of delicious candy. It's also a place where people come in for a little music.

"We welcome you tonight to Sutton Ole Time Music Hour here at T.B. Sutton General Store," show host and manager Jimmy Bilbrey said as the broadcast recording began.

The crowd applauded.

The show goes from the store to radio stations all over the world.

"It happens every Saturday night," Jimmy said. "We have ole time bluegrass groups here."

"Make welcome, the Tenos!" he said, welcoming a band to the stage.

Saturday night, Jimmy brought up another act, this time a very special one with a younger performer.

One of those performers was 13-year-old Jacob Thomas of Kingston. Jacob spends time with his dad fishing, and with his mom Amanda and his little sister Alissa in front porch bluegrass jam sessions.

"Sometimes it turns out really cool," Jacob said. "Sometimes it turns out, 'what the heck was that?'"

Jacob's been playing mandolin since he was 8.

"I went to see Sam Bush," he said. "Seeing him play, the way that his hands moved, I was very intrigued."

"He started picking up basic melodies right away," mom Amanda remembered. "I was over-the moon-happy."

"How many of your friends play mandolin?" we asked Jacob.

"None," he said. "Sometimes it makes me feel a little sad because by the time this generation goes, there might not be anyone wanting to carry on bluegrass music at all. They think it's a dying music for kids my age."

That's why, back at the store, Jimmy launched Sutton's Bluegrass For Kids. Each week, a kid will play a song with the scheduled act on the show.

"It's just a shot in the arm for their confidence, getting them up in front of an audience," Jimmy said. "It's really a neat thing to see the young people taking it up. It's been a blessing all the way around."

"They're trying to get more kids interested in bluegrass music," Jacob said.

"We're going to have our special guest come up and play his mandolin for ya," Jimmy told the crowd. "Let's make welcome Jacob Thomas!"

30 young performers have taken part in Bluegrass For Kids so far, and its growing.

"It makes me proud knowing I'm carrying on music that's been going on for who knows how long," said Jacob.