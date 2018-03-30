Pickup Truck Hauling Paint Thinner Crashes On I-40 Near Dickson

6:43 AM, Mar 30, 2018
1 hour ago

DICKSON, Tenn. - A pickup truck hauling paint thinner was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 40, causing major delays in Dickson County.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday in westbound lanes between State Route 46 and I-840.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries. 

Westbound lanes were briefly blocked due to the crash. However, one lane has reopened.

The scene wasn’t expected to fully clear until 10 a.m.

