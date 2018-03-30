Pickup Truck Hauling Paint Thinner Crashes On I-40 Near Dickson

Cloudy
DICKSON, Tenn. - A pickup truck hauling paint thinner was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 40, causing major delays in Dickson County.
The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday in westbound lanes between State Route 46 and I-840.
HAZMAT CRASH: I-40 WB in Dickson Co has the right lane shut down as cleanup crews deal with paint thinner that spilled when a pickup rolled. Driver is okay #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/WQ18A1xojr— Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) March 30, 2018
Hazmat crews have been called to the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Westbound lanes were briefly blocked due to the crash. However, one lane has reopened.
The scene wasn’t expected to fully clear until 10 a.m.