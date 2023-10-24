Pig Fest 2023 kicks off in Hendersonville with plenty of fun for a good cause

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 4th annual Hendersonville Pig Fest kicks off this weekend!
The festival celebrates four great causes, Mary’s Magical Place, Grace Place, Live. Love. Nashville and Christmas4kids.
Attendees can enjoy a concert Friday night at Veterans Park and a backyard bbq on Saturday!
Friday's events kick off at 5 p.m. and features:
- The Kentucky Headhunters
- Dillon Carmichael
- Clint Park
- Ben Chapman
- Charly Reynolds
If you head out on Saturday, you can expect plenty of food trucks, vendors, parking palette painting, a kids zone, live pig races and a space to catch up on college football!
General admission is $10 a ticket and free for those 12 and younger.
