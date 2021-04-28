Pilgrimage Fest returns with Dave Matthews, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has revealed the lineup for this year’s event.

The Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant were named the headliners of the two-day event, which is set for September 25 – 26. General admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

This marks the seventh year for the art, culture and music festival, which takes place The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

See YOU at Pilgrimage Fest this Sept. 25 & 26! Tickets on sale TOMORROW! #MakeThePilgrimage



https://t.co/orrC6ECl2g pic.twitter.com/GK0BW9MoDj — Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) April 28, 2021

The lineup also includes: Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Better Than Ezra, Houndmouth, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, JD McPherson, Jamestown Revival, Low Cut Connie, Robert Finley, Katie Pruitt, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Anna Vaus, Blessing Offor and Natalie Madigan.

View the full lineup here.