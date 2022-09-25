Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival kicks-off in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Defined as a journey often to a special place, fans from near and far made the journey to this year's Pilgrimage Festival.

"We've been coming since 2019," said Alexandra Hutson. Pilgrimage has become a family tradition for Hutson.

"I love all the vendors and little shops around here," said Huston's young daughter Lucy.

Set on an old horse farm, the family friendly festival prides itself on authentic food, artisan crafts and of course, live music.

"Honestly I think they have a good range of artists and also things to do," said Hutson. "So you can listen to music, go to vendors- that's one of her favorites- or just kind of hang out."

More than 60 performers will play on five different stages across the 230-acre farm.

"It's not about us," said festival producer Brandt Wood. "It's about the community, it's about the music."

The even draws crowds of about 20,000 people over the course of the weekend.

Wood said, "half the folks here are local from Davidson and Williamson County, and half are from drive markets and fly markets."

With roots planted deep in Franklin Tennessee, the festival offers something for everyone.

"So our goal here is to bring the community together so that everyone can see each other in one place, celebrate music, celebrate Pilgrimage and come back year after year," said Wood.

Tickets are still available online and in person for the second day of the festival, Sunday 9/25.