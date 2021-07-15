Watch
Pilot injured after single-engine plane crashes in Lebanon

Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office via Twitter
A pilot suffered minor injuries in a small plane crash near Lebanon Thursday morning.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 15:01:01-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pilot suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a small plane crashed near Lebanon.

Wilson County sheriff’s officials confirmed that the “hard landing" happened in the 100 block of Fall Creek Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine De Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk crashed at 9:54 a.m. The agency said it would investigate the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot of the plane was not identified.

