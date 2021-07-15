Pilot injured after single-engine plane crashes in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pilot suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a small plane crashed near Lebanon.

Wilson County sheriff’s officials confirmed that the “hard landing" happened in the 100 block of Fall Creek Road.

Fall Creek Road will be temporarily shut down after a small plane made a hard landing around the 100 block. Thankfully, the pilot was able to walk away with minor injuries. Please avoid the area until the investigation is complete by the FAA. pic.twitter.com/7yW44Ch2cr — Capt. Scott Moore (@CaptScottMoore) July 15, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine De Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk crashed at 9:54 a.m. The agency said it would investigate the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot of the plane was not identified.