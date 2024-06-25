Pilot, passenger uninjured following emergency landing in Jackson County Tuesday

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An single-engine airplane made an emergency landing near the Jackson County/Smith County line on Tuesday morning.
According to Jackson County officials, the call came in right before 9 a.m. The aircraft was traveling to Ohio from Murfreesboro when it experienced engine problems.
Jackson County 911 dispatchers were able to use GPS coordinates to locate the aircraft’s approximate location.
The plane was found just off of Salt Lick Creek Road and both the pilot and passenger were not injured.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.
-Carrie Sharp