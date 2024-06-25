Watch Now
News

Actions

Pilot, passenger uninjured following emergency landing in Jackson County Tuesday

police lights
File
police lights
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 25, 2024

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An single-engine airplane made an emergency landing near the Jackson County/Smith County line on Tuesday morning.

According to Jackson County officials, the call came in right before 9 a.m. The aircraft was traveling to Ohio from Murfreesboro when it experienced engine problems.

Jackson County 911 dispatchers were able to use GPS coordinates to locate the aircraft’s approximate location.

The plane was found just off of Salt Lick Creek Road and both the pilot and passenger were not injured.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community