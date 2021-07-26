Watch
Pilot taken to hospital after small plane crashes near Murfreesboro school

Murfreesboro police
Police said the pilot was taken to an area hospital but did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 26, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pilot has been taken to an area hospital after a small plane crashed near a Murfreesboro school Monday morning. No other injuries were reported.

Murfreesboro police confirm the crash happened in front of Providence Christian Academy.

Initially, a portion of Dejarnette Lane was closed as a result of the crash. However, crews have since towed the plane from the scene and reopened the road.

Murfreesboro police tweeted this video of crews moving the plane from the road.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the pilot's injuries but said he was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine Cessna 140 crashed shortly before 9 a.m. after striking power lines approximately a half-mile north of the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. The agency said the pilot, who was the only person on board, had just departed the airport.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

