Pilot who crashed in Brentwood died while flying plane to airport for repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A report from the National Transportation Safety Board showed a pilot — who crashed in Brentwood — was flying his plane to Fayetteville to repair his aircraft.

The plane departed the Springfield-Robertson County Airport on Oct. 18.

As the pilot experienced problems, air traffic control discussed routing him to Nashville International Airport for an emergency landing because of a partial loss of engine power. It was a little bit later after those communications the pilot reported the plane engine

stopped and the airplane was heading down.

"A witness described the airplane maneuvering about 75 ft above the ground before it impacted wires, crossed the road on which he was driving, and came to rest in trees on the opposite side of the road," the FAA reported stated. "He reported to the FAA inspector that there was no engine noise, and that the airplane made only a 'whistling' sound. The witness said that he parked his truck and called 911. After he exited the truck, he saw fire 'come from the plane' before he heard it 'shift' in the trees and then fall to the street, where it 'exploded' and became engulfed in flames."

The plane was from 1969 and had only been flown 101 hours since 2012, according to the report.