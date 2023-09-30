Pinnacle Stables owner charged with rape of a teenage girl, additional victims possible

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl.

Jason Lancaster, 51, is facing several charges following this incident including two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness, and stalking following investigations led by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

According to Detective Amanda McPherson, Lancaster had sexual contact with other victims and additional charges are pending.

RCSO reports that multiple horses were found in need of medical and nutritional attention during their investigation. Twenty horses have since been removed from the property.

Officials arrested a second suspect, Leya Victory, 23, with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

Lancaster is being held on a $1 million bond in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on October 2.

RCSO is encouraging anyone with additional information to call 615-904-3190.