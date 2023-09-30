Watch Now
Pinnacle Stables owner charged with rape of a teenage girl, additional victims possible

stable.jpg
Pinnacle Stables
stable.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 11:33:50-04

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl.

Jason Lancaster, 51, is facing several charges following this incident including two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness, and stalking following investigations led by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Lancaster

According to Detective Amanda McPherson, Lancaster had sexual contact with other victims and additional charges are pending.

RCSO reports that multiple horses were found in need of medical and nutritional attention during their investigation. Twenty horses have since been removed from the property.

Officials arrested a second suspect, Leya Victory, 23, with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Leya Victory

Lancaster is being held on a $1 million bond in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on October 2.

RCSO is encouraging anyone with additional information to call 615-904-3190.

