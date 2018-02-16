Pipe Bombs, Guns Found In Tullahoma Man's Home

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - Police arrested a Tullahoma man after they found four pipe bombs in his home.
The Tullahoma Police Department received a tip that Robert Brandon Horn, a convicted criminal, may have had firearms illegally in his possession.
When officers searched his home, they found the four homemade bombs, as well as various firearms. The neighborhood was evacuated and the state bomb squad detonated the pipe bombs. Everyone was cleared to return to their homes around 6 p.m.
Officials said there was no longer a threat to the community.
Horn was booked in the Franklin County Jail.
It was unclear what Horn was planning to do with the bombs and weapons. He was charged with four counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction and four counts of possession of illegal weapons.