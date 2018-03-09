Pistols Stolen In Maury County Recovered In Nashville
3:19 PM, Mar 9, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two pistols stolen from a Maury County gun store have been recovered in North Nashville.
The pistols were stolen in February. On Friday, authorities said three men were charged after the two guns were found.
An officer stopped a Nissan Maxima on 16th Avenue North Thursday evening. The officer had noticed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
After the car came to a stop, two passengers fled on foot. Officers found them a short distance away.
One of them, identified as 19-year-old Keshawn Martin, had one of the stolen pistols. The other pistol was found under a seat in the car.
Authorities said Martin had three outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery.
Also charged were 21-year-old Antario Williams and the driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Corei Marshall. Williams reportedly had outstanding warrants for domestic assault and aggravated assault. Marshall has been facing misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
Officials said the investigation into how the stolen pistols came to be in the car remained ongoing.