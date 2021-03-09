Plan in the works for rebuilding Second Avenue following bombing; Designers ask for community input

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville got a peek into what Second Avenue could look like when it's rebuilt following the Christmas Day bombing during a vision meeting on Monday night.

The meeting was held after two listening sessions where ideas of what could be included were tossed around.

The Second Avenue area of downtown Nashville was rocked by the bombing, which severely impacted businesses and buildings.

When it comes to bringing the area back, some of the key themes from the listening sessions were preserving the history of Second Avenue, its architecture, local shops and charm.

During the vision meeting, designers with Civic Design Center gave a first look at some of the sketches that planners are working on based on the feedback for the street's future.

Officials noted they don't know if any changes will be made to the AT&T data center in the future. There is also a parking lot on Second Avenue that has been brought up by the community, but designers said it is privately owned so the city doesn't have a say on what happens to the lot.

Other things the community suggested for the area include more active streets, more trees, outdoor dining areas and connecting Second Avenue to the riverfront.

"Of course, right now, with COVID, having outdoor sitting areas is wonderful, we need more of that. But that may be what we all want from now on, too, is more of those options," said Jennifer Smith with the Beautification and Environment Commission.

During Monday night's meeting, it was also said that no buildings impacted by the bombing will need to be demolished.

The Civic Design Center is asking for the community's input on the future of Second Avenue. If you'd like to submit an idea, click here.