Plane crash near Martin, Tennessee kills pilot: reason for crash unknown

MARTIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On June 25 around 8:20 a.m., a plane crashed near Martin, Tennessee, killing the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was a Air Tractor, Inc. AT-502A, N325RA, pictured below.

According to a witness, the airplane was flying about 15 to 20 feet above the trees and was not spraying. The witness said the engine sounded normal at first, but when the flight was near his position he heard a loud noise like something was dragging, and then another loud noise suggesting sudden impact. The witness then called 911 to report what he heard.

Area Investigation

The NTSB reports the airplane crashed in a heavily wooded area, and observed from the angle of the trees that were hit that it was a steep descent.The right wingtip was dislocated and found about 605 feet north of the wreckage — the only other evidence of damage besides the trees being white paint flakes and a spray nozzle on the ground.

The NTSB says their examination of the wreckage does not suggest the plane failed or malfunctioned before impact. They gathered the parts they could for further examination into the cause of the crash.

The pilot was the only one in the plane, so no other injuries took place. As of right now, the reasoning behind the crash is still under investigation and these are all the details we know from the NTSB. You can find more details about the plane online.