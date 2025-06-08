Watch Now
Skydiving plane crashed in Tullahoma near the airport

Joe, Quick
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a plane crash took place on Old Shelbyville Road in Tullahoma, Tenn., on Sunday.

Allegedly, there were approximately 16 to 20 people on the plane. Four individuals were taken to the hospital, two of them with critical injuries, while the other two sustained non-critical injuries.

Supposedly, the aircraft was reportedly a Tullahoma skydiving plane that crashed after clipping some trees, landing next to the Beechcraft Museum.

Photo by Joe Quick

This is an ongoing story, we will update once we receive more information.

