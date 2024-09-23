Watch Now
News

Actions

Pilot dies in plane crashed Monday in Cheatham County

A single-engine plane crashed in the Cumberland River Monday afternoon in Cheatham County.
CheathamCountyplanecrash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-engine plane crashed in the Cumberland River Monday afternoon in Cheatham County.

The pilot's body was found and he was deceased and the plane was found upside down in the river.

Officials told our reporter Nick Beres that it was an aerobatic plane, usually used for aerial stunts, that took off from a nearby commuter airport.

We don't know what caused the crash, as it is still an active scene. We will update the story as soon as we know more.

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community