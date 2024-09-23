Pilot dies in plane crashed Monday in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-engine plane crashed in the Cumberland River Monday afternoon in Cheatham County.
The pilot's body was found and he was deceased and the plane was found upside down in the river.
Officials told our reporter Nick Beres that it was an aerobatic plane, usually used for aerial stunts, that took off from a nearby commuter airport.
We don't know what caused the crash, as it is still an active scene. We will update the story as soon as we know more.
