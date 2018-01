LAFAYETTE, Tenn. - Highway 52 in Macon County was closed in both directions after a small plane landed on the highway.

It was reported around 6:15 Tuesday evening that the plane landed on Highway 52 at Fo Run Lane in Lafayette.

The westbound and eastbound lanes were both closed and traffic was diverted to alternate routes. It was expected to reopen by 8 p.m.

It was unclear what caused the pilot to land on the road, but no injuries were reported.