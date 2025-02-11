Plane owned by Motley Crue member out of Tennessee involved in deadly crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WTVF) — A plane owned out of Williamson County by a Motley Crue band member has been involved in a deadly crash in Scottsdale, Arizona, killing at least one person on board.

Officials reported to our Scripps station in Arizona one person died. One individual was trapped in the plane after the crash for an extended period of time. Three other people onboard the plane were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown. Four people total are hospitalized.

The owner of the plane is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, based out of Franklin. According to Flight Aware, the flight plan for the plane was not a public record. Per ADS B Exchange, the flight originated from Austin, Texas, this afternoon.

Chromed in Hollywood is known to be owned by Vince Neil of Motley Crue, according to incorporation papers from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky provided the following statement on the incident:

“Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration."

