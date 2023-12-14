Planned Parenthood creates new free and reduced-cost services in Tennessee after receiving $4 million funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Months after federal officials closed the door to Tennessee's family planning funding, some local clinics received $4 million to serve people in Nashville at free and reduced cost.
The President of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi says the money is vital because it allows more people to get help, especially those with lower incomes. Services may include getting birth control, STD testing or screenings for cervical and breast cancer at health centers in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville. They've added a number of new services for both men and women.
"Following the Dobbs decision, and the loss of abortion services in TN, we have added other services. for example, we have added vasectomy services in Memphis and Nashville, to meet the needs that people have today. We have also added some primary care services and we've added a new app called PP Direct, that allows for home delivery of birth control,” said Ashley Coffield, the President of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.
These new services come after the state was disqualified from funding in April of this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human services, because they couldn't discuss abortion services anymore. Coffield says the last time Title 10 services were offered in Nashville was in 2012.
Planned Parenthood has served 375 patients at their Tennessee locations since November 29th. Coffield says now more people can be helped with a variety of services.
Ben recommends:
“I want to introduce you to our newest Hitmakers Award recipient, Juan Santiago. While he's lived all over, his common thread is serving people. Hospitality is in his blood, and you'll hear why his late Mother played such an influential role in Juan winning this award. Juan will tell you, you don't have to be a celebrity to receive star hospitality treatment in Music City, because Juan makes all his guests VIP."
-Ben Hill