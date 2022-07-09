MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to limit state bans or restrictions on abortion access.
The intention of the order was said to be the protection of access to abortion medication and contraception and assurance of emergency medical care for pregnant women suffering from pregnancy loss. It is also meant to assist in protecting patient privacy.
The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Ashley Coffield, released the following statement in response to the order.
“The loss of abortion rights in Tennessee is a public health emergency, and I’m grateful for any federal action that leads to safe and legal access to abortion. With Governor Bill Lee’s extreme abortion ban in effect, we need an urgent response to ensure people get the essential health care they need. I’m encouraged that the administration is reaffirming its commitment to abortion access, but ultimately, this is a state issue, and we must elect leaders in Tennessee who will support abortion care.”