Planned Parenthood performed last abortion in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision enacting the six-week abortion ban law, Planned Parenthood providers performed their last abortion Tuesday in Tennessee.

The legislation — known as the "heartbeat bill" — means abortions can't happen after a cardiac activity is detected on an ultrasound. This all comes down after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

"We are suspending providing abortion services," Planned Parenthood Tennessee-North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield said. "We can understand your options and get you to support for traveling. When patients call our call center we are screening people for financial needs. We don't want finances to stand in the way of anyone accessing abortion issues. Our navigator will help you work through those issues. It might be in the form of a gas card or overnight accommodations or more. All of our patients have been contacted and are beginning the navigational process."

Some patients were in the middle of their abortion processes when the ruling came down from the appeals court, meaning providers in Tennessee were helping women to find those services in other states. In Tennessee, those seeking the service had to go through two appointments: one detecting the ultrasound and one terminating the pregnancy. Pregnant people seeking those services couldn't do so without an in-person visit. Mail order pills aren't legal in Tennessee, according to Coffield.

"We are not able to provide abortion pills by mail," Coffield said. "They can't be sent to anyone in Tennessee. We are letting patients know that is available in another state. In Illinois, they could have a telehealth visit and have the pills mailed somewhere in Illinois where they could pick them up. It could sometimes be easier than having an in-person visit."

Since the ruling, Planned Parenthood Tennessee Advocate Francie Hunt said they will seek other exceptions for state law this next legislative session. She mentioned a conversation this spring with now retiring Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, trying to convince him to legislate an exception for those who are victims of rape and incest.

"We had a person who had been assaulted within her church in his district," Hunt said. "It was incredibly moving, and I could tell he was moved by it. We knew and we asked him: With the networks that he had, could he influence the party and allies? It was clear in the meeting he thought it was wrong what happened to that woman. The question is there enough public sentiment to be compassionate who need access to this care."

Since the SCOTUS ruling, Coffield said Planned Parenthood in the state had witnessed a lot of demand for birth control and vasectomy services.

"There will be a need for expanded access in the state," Coffield said. "This is a great big mess created by our legislature."