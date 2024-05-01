Plans for development at the vacant Macy's building at the Rivergate Mall have been released

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for the proposed mixed-use development at the former Macy's building at the Rivergate Mall have been released.

The store closed at the mall in 2020 and in 2022, a developer submitted plans outlining a residential mixed-use building.

The plan itself consists of 17,000 sq. ft. of retail or restaurant space. There would be a 120 room 4-story hotel and up to 340 residential units, including a pool courtyard and a central gathering space.

WTVF

The plan is on its first reading at the Goodlettsville Planning Commission meeting on May 6.

If approved, the project would be completed around 2026 or 2027.