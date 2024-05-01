Watch Now
News

Actions

Plans for development at the vacant Macy's building at the Rivergate Mall have been released

rendering1.PNG
WTVF
rendering1.PNG
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 11:41:26-04

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for the proposed mixed-use development at the former Macy's building at the Rivergate Mall have been released.

The store closed at the mall in 2020 and in 2022, a developer submitted plans outlining a residential mixed-use building.

Macy’s at the Rivergate Mall is closing its doors for good

The plan itself consists of 17,000 sq. ft. of retail or restaurant space. There would be a 120 room 4-story hotel and up to 340 residential units, including a pool courtyard and a central gathering space.

rendering2.PNG

The plan is on its first reading at the Goodlettsville Planning Commission meeting on May 6.

If approved, the project would be completed around 2026 or 2027.


Carrie recommends:

Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients

Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community