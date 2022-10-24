Plans this week around Nashville? Be aware of the road closures in place

Watch Now
If you have any plans Monday through Wednesday, you may want to plan to leave a little earlier than usual. Road work removing graffiti will be taking place around Nashville.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have any plans Monday through Wednesday, you may want to plan to leave a little earlier than usual.

Road work removing graffiti will be taking place around Nashville.

Daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations on I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

  • 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal around mile marker 209 to 207
  • 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal at around mile marker 215 to 214.

On I-440:

  • 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal at mile marker 6 to 7
  • 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for graffiti removal at mile marker 0 to 3.

On I-840 in Williamson County:

  • 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-840 Westbound for graffiti removal at mile marker 31 to 30

To stay up to date with current traffic conditions, follow our traffic map.

