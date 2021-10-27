Plans unveiled for 65-acre mixed-use Northwest Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Northwest Nashville property spanning 65 acres and fronting the Cumberland River will be turned into a new, mixed-use neighborhood, Councilwoman Kyonzté Toombs announced Tuesday evening. The development is said to be worth $2.5 billion.

In a press release, Ewing Properties - a real estate firm handling development of the neighborhood - said the riverfront location will be called 'the Riverside.' The plans are for the neighborhood to feature five million square feet of residential, office, restaurant and retail space, as well as three public parks encompassing 25 acres.

The three parks will be interconnected. Summit Park will be the centerpiece of the community, with six acres; an event lawn for concerts, community programs and art installations and overlooks offering views of the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville. Ravine Park will offer wooded trails, a dog park, playscapes for children and easy access to the riverbank. River Terraces will have invite spaces for markets and festivals, steps that can be seating for concerts or plays, outdoor dining and cafes and promenades along the water serving as access to boating activities.

Ewing Properties. A park path concept image for the upcoming Riverside.

The Riverside will be located about three miles from downtown near the highest point of the Cumberland River's north bend. There will be access to Nashville's downtown by water taxis. The community will be fully accessible from West Trinity Lane. Plans are for multiple points of entry for drivers, bikers and pedestrians. Walkability and transportation equity are an emphasis for the development project.

Ewing Properties A water taxi concept image for the upcoming Riverside.

A community engagement process is included as part of the planning for the Riverside. Ewing Properties says they hope the community engagement is inclusive, "providing a combination of uses that address what the community has prioritized while offering density designed in harmony with an unprecedented expanse of public open space," the press release states.

Councilwoman Toombs - who represents Nashville's District 2 - remains involved in the development.

"District 2 constituents have sat through a multitude of rezoning community meetings," Councilwoman Toombs said. "At each meeting, I've reiterated my vision to not only create a diversity of housing options but to create enough rooftops to attract the amenities that the community wants - retail, dining and entertainment. The Ewing project presents an opportunity for that vision to come to fruition by bringing the amenities that residents have been requesting for years."

Ewing Properties says the Riverside has been in concept for over eight years. They and the architecture firm working on the project, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, have collaborated with Metro Nashville government, local community leaders and District 2. They hope to reflect the Northwest Nashville neighborhood's concerns, expectations and aspirations in the new, mixed-use development.

"Nashville was established because of the Cumberland River, and today is rediscovering its history and status as a river city that can benefit immensely from this rich natural resource," B. Edward Ewing, CEO of Ewing Properties, said. "We are planning the Riverside to be a new, waterfront gateway north of the river - a place that welcomes all residents and visitors to embrace local culture and celebrate the riverfront lifestyle of Nashville's future."

More information on the Riverside can be found at the Riverside website.