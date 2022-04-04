'Plant a Tree for Tennessee' aims to add 10,000 seedlings to yards across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Plant a Tree for Tennessee" is a statewide tree planting initiative by the Green Interchange company, in partnership with Tennessee Environmental Council, that hopes to plant 10,000 tree seedlings across the state.

Participants should reserve trees by April 17. On April 23, the day of pickup, they'll take home the seedlings to plant in their own yards and post pictures on social media, tagging Green Interchange and using the hashtag #plantatreefortn.

The tree species involved in the initiative are all native to Tennessee. These include Redbud, Dogwood, Sumac, Oak, and False Indigo. Depending on the species, the seedlings will be 1-3 feet tall and they will be bare-root (not in containers).

Volunteers will operate tree pickup locations in Algood, Ashland City, Chattanooga, Franklin, Gallatin, Gatlinburg, Jackson, Knoxville, Madison, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville on April 23.

“Planting a tree is one of the best things Tennesseans can do for the community. Trees provide benefits for our economy, health, and quality of life,” said John McFadden, CEO of Green Interchange.

Last year, the program planted 7,750 trees with the help of 1,750 participants, according to McFadden.

"Donations from participants will help Green Interchange plant more trees in public and private spaces across the state, including near highway interchanges, roadways and waterways,” McFadden added.

To reserve a tree and find the nearest pickup location, participants can visit the Green Interchange website or text TREE22 to 615-307-9133.