Play shares the under-told story of Black jockeys in pre-Civil War times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new stage production opening Thursday is hoping to tell its audience a bit of history they perhaps haven't heard. After all, covering the stories you won't see other places is exactly what this team does.

During Tuesday night's rehearsals, the stage was being set and lighting adjusted to each scene.

"We are hoping to serve the underserved community, especially giving the African American artists the ability to perform before a diverse audience," said Chantea Kirkwood with Kennie Playhouse Theatre.

Started by artistic director Kenny Dozier 17 years ago, this stage is often a place of stories under-told. This production is no exception to that. The play Pure Confidence tells the story of a Black jockey in horse racing in pre-Civil War times.

"They were considered heroes," said Chantea. "They were seen as top dog even though they were still slaves. They had their own money. They could buy themselves free. They were doing all manner of things that were not spoken of."

Black jockeys ended up playing a significant role in the history of an American institution, the Kentucky Derby, when the event began in 1875.

"13 of the 15 first jockeys of the Kentucky Derby actually were Black jockeys," Chantea explained.

The show's going to be playing at the Z. Alexander Looby Center Theatre. Looby is an important name to middle Tennessee.

Looby was part of the defense team for the Black men charged in the Columbia race riot of 1946. In the 60s, he defended students arrested in the Nashville sit-ins looking to desegregate public places. This play's creative team believes in telling stories worthy of Looby's name.

"For us to be at this theater and producing African American stories, sharing with the world we are part of the American story, it's all of our history," Chantea said.

The Kennie Playhouse Theatre production of Pure Confidence opens Thursday at the Z. Alexander Looby Theater. It runs through December 10th.