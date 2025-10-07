Play tells story of how "I Love Lucy" brought big laughs, changed television

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you love classic TV, well, it doesn't get much more classic than this. A stage production is a love letter to one of the most famous titles ever on air.

"It was definitely a big part of my childhood," said Grace Gaddy, speaking while dressed as comedy legend Lucille Ball.

She was joined by Jason Rainwater, dressed as television pioneer Desi Arnaz.

Ball and Arnaz were the stars of the iconic 1950s sitcom, "I Love Lucy."

"Everything that happened on that show is hilarious," said Donna Driver.

Driver is directing a show at The Keeton Theatre.

During a rehearsal Monday night, cast members took the stage, re-enacting scenes once seen on TV involving characters Lucy, Ricky, Fred, and Ethel.

For Driver, directing the show is a chance to pay tribute to the original cast's legendary comedic timing and also give a history lesson in how Ball and Arnaz shaped how TV is created. For that, we got some splainin' to do.

"It begins when Lucille Ball has become really successful on a radio show called "My Favorite Husband,"" Driver said. "CBS wants to move that show to television."

Ball wanted real-life husband Arnaz to be her co-star. Some at the network didn't like the idea.

"'He won't sell in certain parts of the country!'" Rainwater said, recalling reactions from the pre-production of "I Love Lucy." "'No one's going to understand him when he talks!' Lucy said it's either him or nobody."

"They get pregnant during the second season of the show," Driver continued.

"Seeing a woman pregnant on television or even talking about pregnancy on television was just unheard of," Gaddy added.

It wasn't just subject matter and storylines, Ball and Arnaz were pioneers in actual TV production.

"They ended up figuring out how to film it live in front of an audience, and yes, using three cameras so they could edit it together later," Driver said.

That was trailblazing, and it's still being used today.

"They took a lot of risks to make this television show happen," Driver said. "The show is called "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom.""

Notably, the show's written by Gregg Oppenheimer. He's the son of Jess Oppenheimer, head writer of "I Love Lucy."

The upcoming run of the show at The Keeton Theatre will be its Tennessee debut.

"It's really a celebration of "I Love Lucy,"" Driver said.

She's also glad to find two leads inspired by the people they're playing.

"Desi was just a pioneer," Rainwater said. "I grew up in a Hispanic part of California. Desi looked like us. He spoke like us."

"I always loved seeing a female in such an iconic, comedic lead," Gaddy added.

Ball and Arnaz also left us with so much we remember; the famous grape stomping and chocolates on a conveyor belt episodes. There's also the episode about Vitameatavegamin; it's so tasty too. Just like candy.

"It's fun to show somebody the legacy that they had," Gaddy said.

The Keeton Theatre is located inside FiftyForward Donelson Station. The show will run October 10-26. For more, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.