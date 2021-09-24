Plaza Mariachi celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by giving back

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — September is Hispanic Heritage Month and one place in Nashville that celebrates the rich history of Latin culture is Plaza Mariachi.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

Diane Janbakhsh, the owner of Plaza Mariachi and founder and executive director of the Hispanic Family Foundation, moved with her family to Nashville when she was 9 years old.

Plaza Mariachi opened in South Nashville in 2017.

"It's nice to be able to celebrate culture to celebrate being a person of color. And seeing, I think, the best of all the worlds come together," Janbakhsh said. "It was it very much was a creating of a Pueblo, a little town when you walked in. And that was one of the reasons it took a little bit longer to build and beam out."

It's known as a place where you can find good food, clothes music and community.

"You name it, we are more than happy to pitch in and help and we work well together with other organizations that are serving Nashville," Janbakhsh said.

Whether it is giving out free COVID-19 vaccines or helping expecting mothers with a baby shower, Janbakhsh says it's all about giving back and creating a stronger foundation for the next generation.

"I tell them, 'dream big if you're not scared. And if you're not dreaming, things that are seeming seem impossible, you're not dreaming big enough,'" said Janbakhsh.

For more information on the Hispanic Family Foundation, click here.