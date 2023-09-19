Plaza Mariachi hosts 'Fiestas Patrias' celebration for Mexican Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people gathered in South Nashville to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day.

Plaza Mariachi off Nolensville Pike hosted its tenth annual 'Fiestas Patrias' on Sunday. It was a day full of cultural food, music and dancing in honor of Mexico's independence from Spain more than 200 years ago.

The event drew local officials and diplomats from Atlanta, but organizers say it was an opportunity for community members of all backgrounds to celebrate and learn more about each other.

"It's only fitting that as Nashvillians we get to celebrate all the cultures and we make sure that everyone is included, make sure that everyone is welcomed and feels a part of Nashville,"owner of Plaza Mariachi Diane Janbakhsh said.

The night ended with a traditional ceremony and ringing of the Mexican Independence Bell followed by a fireworks display.