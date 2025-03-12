Plaza Mariachi suing Slim & Husky's over back rent, abandoning lease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those with Plaza Mariachi are now suing Nashville's Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria for not paying rent at the location.

Plaza Mariachi has had financial woes since a foreclosure notice appeared on the property in the summer 2024.

Owners said at the time they weren't going anywhere, and they were in talks to restructure financial terms for the location. But nearly a year later, Plaza Mariachi is alleging in the Davidson County Circuit Court that they retrofitted the space for the pizza place for a lease starting in July 2021 and ending in August 2025.

Per the lawsuit, Slim & Husky's were supposed to start paying monthly rent in September 2021. The lawsuit stated they failed to pay rent in January 2023. As of the lawsuit's filing in March, they haven't paid any more money. They later left the location in May 2023.

Plaza Mariachi officials said in the lawsuit they tried to find another tenant but struggled because of the design of the space meant for the pizzeria. While a new tenant has finally agreed to take over this month, the lawsuit said they are trying to recoup the $331,914 for abandoning their lease.

We are reaching out Slim & Husky's for a response about the lawsuit.

