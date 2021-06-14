Plea hearing set for inmate accused of killing TDOC administrator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — A plea hearing is set for Monday for an inmate accused of killing Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson.

Curtis Watson is accused of killing Johnson at her home in 2019. According to a prosecutor, today's hearing will discuss a plea deal.

Authorities said Watson was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning when he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds that morning.

He was eventually caught after a massive five-day manhunt and later indicted on charges of premeditated murder and rape.