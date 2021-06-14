Watch
News

Actions

Plea hearing set for inmate accused of killing TDOC administrator

items.[0].image.alt
TBI
Curtis Watson captured.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 12:48:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — A plea hearing is set for Monday for an inmate accused of killing Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson.

Curtis Watson is accused of killing Johnson at her home in 2019. According to a prosecutor, today's hearing will discuss a plea deal.

DebraJohnson.jpeg
Debra Johnson

Authorities said Watson was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning when he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds that morning.

He was eventually caught after a massive five-day manhunt and later indicted on charges of premeditated murder and rape.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now