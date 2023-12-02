'Please don’t let me die at Wingstop': suspect sought in Wingstop robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a scary incident that unfolded nearly a month ago, an employee at an Antioch Wingstop pleaded for her life as she was brutally attacked and robbed by two assailants.

The victim, Stephanie Nail, vividly recalls the morning of November 3 as an ordinary day turned nightmare.

Metro Nashville Police identified the attackers as Charmaine Greer and Antonio Jefferson. Nail, an eight-year veteran at the Wingstop, recounted the traumatic event, stating she was carrying out routine tasks when she noticed the two approaching through a back alley.

Arrest records say the suspects entered the restaurant, carrying a metal pole and demanding a code to the safe.

Nail says she was hit across the head, hands, and arms.

"I had a bruised bone in my right hand. I have contusions on my left side. And then when they did the MRI, they found out that I had a brain tumor," Nail said.

While being attacked, Nail says Greer went through her purse stealing her wallet and keys.

Nearly a month later, she says the physical wounds are healing but the mental and emotional scars are still visible.

Police were able to identify the couple using surveillance and tracking them back to a nearby motel.

Jefferson was arrested days later.

Greer is still on the run.

"Turn her in. I don’t care if she’s your sister, your mother, your daughter, best friend. I don't care. Turn her in because you wouldn't want her to do that to your family member," Nail said.



Antonio Jefferson has more than 30 arrests for offenses including murder, rape, and burglary.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Greer's mother, who worked at the same Wingstop, is now under investigation for embezzlement.

The community is urged to come forward with any information about Charmaine Greer's whereabouts by contacting Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.