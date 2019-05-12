NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you walk down 12 South Joey Graham is hard to miss. He sells clothes out of something that looks like it's from a Hollywood movie

"It's a 68, 1968. The guy I bought it from was in Florida, and it had a new engine put in,” said Graham

While the shirts are hip, cool and trendy, it’s all about the message this 29-year-old is getting across.

"Something else I love, is the bus, 'keep moving', so it fits the brand mantra very well,” said Graham. It's all part of his brand called 'Forward Clothing Company'.

"You know, everyone can relate through the highs and lows that we go through, it’s about doing more to live the life that you want to live."

Like many of us, Graham went through his fair share of obstacles "You know, mom is a breast cancer survivor, you know, right when I moved away from college, that's when she got breast cancer, so kind of battling through those things and then lost my grandma, kind of around the time I thought of starting this,” said Graham.

That didn't stop him from moving forward.

"We understand that everyone is fighting something, so I know that I'm not alone and that mind set is compatible with a lot of people,” said Graham.

Just a couple of years ago he decided to start spreading his message through his ‘Forward Clothing Podcast’. He brings on guests and touches on all their unique journeys. All the guests have different stories and are helping Graham accomplish the same goal

"You're going to listen to it and be like wow, I can actually use that in my everyday life in some form or fashion."

So, if you're on 12 South and see that bus, just remember one thing.

"The bus symbolizes a bumpy ride, and it's kind of what life is, right? It's not smooth sailing. It's an up and down type of journey,” said Graham.

