Poison hemlock thriving in Middle Tennessee after record rainfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Recent heavy rainfall combined with heat has created ideal conditions for poison hemlock to flourish across Middle Tennessee, prompting warnings from local experts.

The toxic plant, infamous for its historical use in ancient Greece, poses serious health risks to both humans and animals.

"If you ingest it, it attacks the nervous system. I want to tell everyone this is very toxic, no doubt about it, but I don't wanna over hype," a local expert said.

Poison hemlock can be difficult to identify as it resembles other common plants. "Some may think this is hemlock, it's wild parsley," Dan Harrell, Davidson County UT/TSU ag extension expert, said.

"Queen Anne's lace and poison hemlock are both in the carrot family, so they get mistaken a lot," Harrell said.

The plant has distinctive features that help with identification. "The purplish streaks on the stem itself" are a key characteristic to watch for.

The recent weather has contributed significantly to its spread. "Probably one of the reasons we're seeing so much of it this year is because of all the rain. We had the wettest May on record this year," Harrell explained.

The primary safety advice is straightforward: "Don't touch it, don't taste it, that's the takeaway."

Local authorities are aware of the issue. "We've got the Metro horticulturist looking into the best way to deal with this," Councilman Jordan Huffman said.

For homeowners who discover the plant on their property, experts recommend several options: "Either spray it or mow it down," or "it's not gonna hurt you to touch it with gloves, so grab some gloves and pull it out."

Poison hemlock is highly toxic if ingested by humans or animals, and skin contact can cause a rash similar to poison ivy. The plant is biennial, meaning it flowers every two years.

