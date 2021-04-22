Watch
News

Actions

Police: 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 5:50 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 18:50:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in an apartment on Clarksville Pike in Nashville.

Juerno Brown Jr. was killed in Wednesday night's shooting. Brown and several others were visiting a friend in his bedroom when one of two guns in the room discharged, hitting Brown.

Another 19-year-old was handling the gun when it went off, according to police. Those who didn't live in the apartment ran away.

Detectives have identified the 19-year-old suspected of handling the gun when the fatal shot was fired and are working to locate him.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast