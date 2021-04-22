Police: 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in an apartment on Clarksville Pike in Nashville.

Juerno Brown Jr. was killed in Wednesday night's shooting. Brown and several others were visiting a friend in his bedroom when one of two guns in the room discharged, hitting Brown.

Another 19-year-old was handling the gun when it went off, according to police. Those who didn't live in the apartment ran away.

Detectives have identified the 19-year-old suspected of handling the gun when the fatal shot was fired and are working to locate him.