Police: 2 drivers say man pointed gun at them on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police say they’re investigating after at least two drivers reported that a man pointed a gun at them on Interstate 40.

The reports came in around 8 p.m. Thursday in eastbound lanes near Golden Bear Gateway.

The suspect was never located. Anyone with any info is encouraged to call us at (615) 754-2550. Info can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via https://t.co/hwVNnKip3b. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 23, 2021

According to police, the man was said to be driving a red Chevrolet Impala. It’s unclear if any shots were fired.

A suspect has not been located in the case. Anyone with information should call (615) 754-2550. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via http://mjpd.org.