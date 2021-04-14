Watch
Police: 2 hurt after jumping from burning car before it crashed off I-24

Police say two women were hurt after jumping from a burning car before it crashed into a ditch on I-24.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 08:17:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said two women were injured after they jumped from a burning car along Interstate 24.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit on I-24 East.

Metro police said the women bailed from the car after it caught fire while traveling down the interstate.

The car crashed into a ditch off the interstate and continued to burn. Nashville fire crews were able to put out the blaze.

Police said the driver and passenger were injured after hitting the asphalt. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

