Police: 6-year-old dies after accidentally shooting self

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old Tennessee boy has died from a gunshot wound.

News outlets cited a statement from police in reporting Knoxville officers responded to Sunday evening to a residence and found the boy wounded.

The statement said he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but died shortly after arriving.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police said in a statement that they believe “the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.” No further information was immediately released.