Police: 81-year-old man killed in Nashville house fire

Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:31:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police confirmed an elderly man was killed Wednesday night in a house fire in Nashville.

The call came in at a house on Southwood Drive, located not far from Briley Parkway. Nashville Fire officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen, and a man was found unresponsive in the home.

Police identified the victim as 81-year-old Terry Blackwell.

Fire officials said the blaze is under investigation, and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

Police said NFD arson investigators are conducting an investigation into the fire.

