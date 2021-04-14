Police: Accused ‘peeping Tom’ arrested after pointing phone at woman in tanning salon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a man accused of invading a women’s privacy at a South Nashville tanning salon was arrested Tuesday night.

The alleged incident happened on March 30 while the 30-year-old victim was undressed in a standup booth at the salon. Police said 37-year-old George A. Powell – who was in the adjoining booth – is accused of pointing his cell phone at her while she was undressed.

Metro police George A. Powell

Police said although the barriers between the booths are 8 feet tall, the footstools in them would allow a person to extend an arm over the barrier.

When she saw the phone, investigators say the victim immediately got dressed and notified staff and other patrons at the salon.

Police said the husband of one of the patrons knocked on the door of Powell’s booth, and he allowed the man to look at his phone. They said no incriminating evidence was seen.

A Metro detective later reviewed video from the business, which showed Powell checking in that day and confirmed his identity. He was arrested at his residence Tuesday night and was later released from jail on a $1,500 bond.