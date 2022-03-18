Police agencies arrest 5 in connection to Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by police agencies in the midstate led to the arrest of five people in connection to the murder of a man in Murfreesboro.

Montavis Jones, 20, died at his apartment complex in December 2020 near the Middle Tennessee State University campus. The year-long investigation — performed by the Murfreesboro Police Department, the U.S Marshals Service in Memphis and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office — revealed that five people ambushed Jones under the pretense of selling marijuana. Police said crime scene technicians recovered bullet casings from five different firearms.

To aid the investigation, police said the MPD Special Investigation Division detectives are also looking at possible gang ties between several of the suspects.

WHO WAS ARRESTED